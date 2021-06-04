Whatever our color, background or Zip code, in the United States, we value our freedom. When it comes to setting the rules for our lives, we want the freedom to vote in a transparent process we trust, so we can elect leaders who deliver for us. But today, Republican politicians want to silence our voices based on what we look like or where we live — to distract us from their failures, and to take over our elections to rule only with the candidates they want. The For the People Act sets national standards for our elections so we all can safely and freely cast our ballots, have our voices heard and elect leaders who deliver on our priorities.