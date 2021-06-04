Those in the GOP leadership who cravenly cling to former president Donald Trump’s grubby shirttails and endorse his vapid lies of election victory are also endorsing blatant attacks on the right to vote, as many states enact laws limiting access to the polls by their low-income and non-White citizens. If Mr. Will recommends that Democrats temper the tone of the FTP, perhaps he should also consider the thinly veiled white supremacist ploys that triggered such a reaction.
Raice McLeod, Damascus
Let’s grant George F. Will’s dictum that “All laws regulating campaigns are enacted by people with conflicts of interest — interests in advantaging themselves and disadvantaging challengers.” When it comes to voting legislation, Republicans and Democrats are clearly acting self-interestedly: Republicans by making it harder to vote while pretending to protect against (nonexistent) voter fraud, and Democrats by expanding the right to vote on the (correct) assumption that higher voter turnout is good for them.
As Republicans continue their assault on the right to vote in state after state while actively espousing the “big lie,” Mr. Will noted, among other things, that the For the People Act will require disclosure of 10 years of income tax returns and allow federal workers to take the day off to vote. Constitutional vandalism? Seriously? It seems to me that perhaps Mr. Will’s judgment as to what’s really important when it comes to voting laws is flawed.
Ed Rader, Alexandria
Republicans looked at the results of the 2020 election and concluded too many people of color voted, and it was too hard to overturn the results of the presidential election. The Republicans in many state legislatures introduced legislation to make it harder for people of color, young people and older people to vote, and to make it easier to overturn the results. I cannot imagine George F. Will would want the will of the people overturned in Congress, or at the state level, if the “correct” candidate did not win. There may be portions of the For the People Act that could be debated and changed, but that is not likely to happen. Instead, Senate Republicans will block even a vote on the bill.
Whatever our color, background or Zip code, in the United States, we value our freedom. When it comes to setting the rules for our lives, we want the freedom to vote in a transparent process we trust, so we can elect leaders who deliver for us. But today, Republican politicians want to silence our voices based on what we look like or where we live — to distract us from their failures, and to take over our elections to rule only with the candidates they want. The For the People Act sets national standards for our elections so we all can safely and freely cast our ballots, have our voices heard and elect leaders who deliver on our priorities.
Andrew Kohn, Cleveland