However, my sympathy for the staff members who have to clean up the shattered glass doors and windows cooled off considerably when I read that “the [GOP] attempted to tie the vandalism to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. . . . ‘This is a preview of what @JoeBiden’s presidency would look like,’ the state party wrote. ‘You’re not going to be safe. Your family will not be safe.’ ”
Considering that the destruction happened under President Trump’s watch, it would seem that he is the one who cannot keep us and our families safe.
Rachel A. Bernhardt, Silver Spring