The disaster on Interstate 95 is just another example of the “corporate mentality” of the Virginia Department of Transportation, as exemplified in its construction practices, the travesty of the “Transform 66 Outside the Beltway” project and now its response to this event. VDOT’s explanations for I-95 gave only a cursory nod to the dangerous and critical situation that existed for people stranded on the highway. This was not an inconvenience. It was a life-threatening event that apparently elicited nothing like a disaster response from either VDOT or the state of Virginia.