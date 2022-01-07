Where were the calls for people to help? Helicopters managed to photograph the scene. Could they not also have dropped food and water? There were no urgent calls for help. Just excuses based on the weather and road conditions. VDOT needs a soul.
It needs new executives and engineers who understand that they exist to serve their constituents, not to move more earth with heavy-duty machinery, close off neighborhoods with sound walls and make weak excuses to helpless people who only wanted to drive on a major highway from one place to another without spending the night in their cars. Our elected officials, including the governor, missed a golden opportunity to carry out a humanitarian exercise that should have been a no-brainer. They have forgotten their mission to serve the people.
Barbara T. Osgood, Fairfax