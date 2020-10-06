No, this will not humble or have any effect on President Trump other than that he’ll boast he beat the disease if he recovers after undergoing early treatment that no other Americans would receive. Ms. Parker’s hapless hope reminds me of Sen. Susan Collins’s (R-Maine) empty words that after the impeachment, Mr. Trump would learn his lesson. Mr. Trump is unteachable and uses every moment in office as an effort to promote himself and his brand.

After Mr. Trump’s discharge from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, it will be back to his baseline of incompetence and deceit with no evidence of humility. The maskless rallies with no social distancing will resume, and the virus will continue to infect and kill.

Pamela Kincheloe, Manassas

Kathleen Parker’s Oct. 4 op-ed, “This may really humble Trump,” was a kissing cousin to Sen. Susan Collins’s (R-Maine) comment that President Trump would have learned a lesson after being impeached.

I beg to differ.

The same day Ms. Parker’s column came out, Mr. Trump left Walter Reed to take a joyride for less than a block so he could wave to his supporters who had gathered outside the hospital. Mr. Trump put the Secret Service agents driving him at significant risk despite Mr. Trump’s spokesperson stating that the agents wore personal protective equipment and a respirator and masks.

Moreover, traffic was backed up because the police had to close down Wisconsin Avenue (a major thoroughfare in Bethesda) in both directions to accommodate Mr. Trump’s narcissistic desire. What if anyone on the road at that time was dealing with an actual emergency?

So Mr. Trump — Mr. Lesson Learned, Mr. Newly Humbled — has now endangered two Secret Service agents who must quarantine for two weeks and who could get sick or could die — plus the myriad hospital staff he had to pass by to get to the vehicle — solely so he could do what he wanted.

When Mr. Trump was elected, I said to anyone who would listen that my biggest fear is that there would be no one who would ever say no to him. I take no pleasure in finding out I was right.

Susan R. Paisner, Silver Spring

As soon as President Trump is healed by gold-plated, zero-copay treatment provided by his own government/taxpayer-funded health-care plan, will we see the self-proclaimed billionaire who reportedly paid $750 in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017 continue his effort to have the Supreme Court strip health-care coverage from tens of millions of taxpaying citizens amid his disastrously mismanaged pandemic? Will he work to ensure that millions of his fellow coronavirus victims forgo adequate care, suffer personal bankruptcy (for which overwhelming health care expenses are the No. 1 cause) or choose to end their own lives in despair?

Any such continuation of this effort would be the capstone of his incessant display of what the courts call “depraved indifference to human life.”

Eliot Daley, Princeton, N.J.

Dana Milbank was spot on in his Oct. 4 Sunday Opinion column, “A teachable moment for Trump — and his supporters,” when describing President Trump’s recklessness in defying public health guidelines for the novel coronavirus. I have a different term for it: carelessness.

Near the end of “The Great Gatsby,” the narrator writes that “they were careless people, Tom and Daisy — they smashed up things and creatures and then retreated back into their money or their vast carelessness or whatever it was that kept them together, and let other people clean up the mess they had made.”

Sound familiar? Sadly, it does.

Byron L. Stay, New Market

Fred Hiatt’s Oct. 5 op-ed, “An even more dangerous spin,” could not have been more accurate and precise. “Wearing a mask should not be a political statement. It can save lives.” I agreed with every word. President Trump could have seized this teaching moment, but he has once again made it all about him.

When I saw on television that Mr. Trump left Walter Reed on Sunday, I thought he was returning to the White House. He was not. It was another attempt to show the American people his audacious and reckless behavior. His disregard for others has been apparent throughout his presidency, but this stunt was perhaps one of the worst.

Where is his apology to the public for spreading the virus? Where are the lessons that he has learned from this experience? All he has to say is “This is the real school, this isn’t the ‘let’s read the books’ school, and I get it.”

Very disappointing behavior from the president of the United States of America.