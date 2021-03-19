With death sentences thankfully soon to be in Virginia’s rearview mirror, there are those like Ashley Nellis, a Sentencing Project senior research analyst, who are advocating the abolition of life sentences without parole for all serious felonies and in their place proposing a 20-year sentencing cap [“A flaw in Virginia ending death sentences,” Local Opinions, March 14]. No distinction was made in this proposal between capital offenses where, on one hand, one or more lives have been taken and, on the other hand, serious felonies short of murder have occurred. This one-size-fits-all rationale seems to be that “people grow and change,” and those who commit such crimes, including murder, have been guilty of “poor judgment.” 

Rebuttals are offered against only two straw-man arguments she attributed to those who support life without parole sentences, namely failure of a deterrence effect and the high cost of keeping someone in prison for life. Accepting both her counterarguments as valid, another more important point was totally ignored, namely addressing the interests of those people murder victims leave behind. For them and for society, the imposition of a potential life sentence for murder isn’t cruel and unusual punishment regardless of its out-of-pocket costs or deterrence value. The only issue is whether parole should exist as a possibility for a convicted murderer, but that should include victim input, among other many factors being weighed in life-sentence shortening. The Sentencing Project apparently finds that middle ground to be inadequate.

James F. McKeownFalls Church