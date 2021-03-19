Rebuttals are offered against only two straw-man arguments she attributed to those who support life without parole sentences, namely failure of a deterrence effect and the high cost of keeping someone in prison for life. Accepting both her counterarguments as valid, another more important point was totally ignored, namely addressing the interests of those people murder victims leave behind. For them and for society, the imposition of a potential life sentence for murder isn’t cruel and unusual punishment regardless of its out-of-pocket costs or deterrence value. The only issue is whether parole should exist as a possibility for a convicted murderer, but that should include victim input, among other many factors being weighed in life-sentence shortening. The Sentencing Project apparently finds that middle ground to be inadequate.
James F. McKeown, Falls Church