Though those up for parole have a right to be heard; so, too, should the victims have a right to speak about the crimes for which the criminals were incarcerated in the first place.
Scott Wallace, Leesburg
Nora V. Demleitner criticized the participation of crime victims and prosecutors in parole hearings. She argued that the “outsize influence on the outcome” of parole hearings that victims and prosecutors have “reinforces a system marred by vast racial, class and power inequities” and discourages decisions to grant parole during “the ongoing mass incarceration crisis.” Ms. Demleitner correctly noted that victim participation in parole hearings was an outgrowth of the victims’ rights movement, which began in the late 1970s in response to rising crime during our nation’s last flirtation with criminal justice reform, putting the rights or needs of criminals ahead of those of their victims and the law-abiding public.
Increasing sentences was the appropriate response to the violent crime epidemic that swept across America when an earlier generation of professors convinced lawmakers that shorter sentences and rehab programs for repeat offenders would be more effective at keeping communities safe than incarceration. They were wrong, of course, and hundreds of thousands of innocent crime victims paid for their mistake.
Everything is new to those who don’t know history.
Michael Rushford, Sacramento
The writer is president of the
Criminal Justice Legal Foundation.