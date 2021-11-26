The answer is nefarious but simple: A culture of guns everywhere, carried by everyone, all the time, so that you are prepared to take the law into your own hands (and even mount an insurrection) has been inculcated by the gun lobby for years as a means to sell more firearms. The blame for this culture lies squarely at gun lobbyists’ feet, shared only with the legislators in their pockets who have failed to pass meaningful reforms to our nation’s weak gun laws.
Martina Leinz, Burke
The writer is a member of the
board of trustees of Brady United
Against Gun Violence.
In “Vigilante justice and the end of America,” Kathleen Parker pointed out the threat to democracy when we allow self-appointed vigilantes to take justice into their own hands.
It’s unfortunate that she ignored the related threat of vigilantism that was literally written into antiabortion law by Texas politicians and allowed to stand (at least for now) by the U.S. Supreme Court. The links between white supremacy and the antiabortion movement are well documented. White supremacy, antiabortion extremism and vigilantism go hand in hand and are anti-democracy. The sooner we recognize that, the more equipped we will be to protect our democracy.
Margaret Conway, Washington