It’s not that the “gun-buying binge is associated with a significant increase in gun violence across the United States”; it’s the significant increase in violence and civil unrest that’s driving the “gun-buying binge.”
There has been no evidence that law-abiding citizens are going out and committing violence with their newly acquired defensive firearms. There’s no evidence that demonstrates any racial bias evident in the rush to purchase firearms. With civil unrest of any type in which citizens feel threatened, they will do whatever they feel necessary to defend their families, homes and businesses — and that cuts across all racial, ethnic and political lines.
The headline for the article should have read “Spike in gun sales follows rise in violence and lawlessness.”
Bruce Blum, Frederick