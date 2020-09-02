For those of us not of color who may fear that speaking out more forcefully about the violence might be interpreted as a lack of empathy, I suggest we listen more closely to the voices of those most harmed by biased police action. Amid anguish, the victims’ families and friends have spoken movingly about how excessive violence co-opts and undermines their cause and betrays the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy, which showed the moral power of nonviolent civil disobedience. True solidarity demands empathy, authenticity, respect for the principles of the cause, and unequivocal and specific rejection of violent actions that would rob it of moral authority and impede lasting changes.
Francis M. Siri, Parlin, N.J.
George F. Will’s suggestion that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden denounce unnamed Black spokesmen who suggest it is rational for Black people to kill White people (as a rational alternative to killing other Black people) failed the smell test — because there are no such spokesmen in today’s highly charged environment who call for such action.
The only people threatening and predicting such racial violence are President Trump and his gun-toting minions who spoke at the Republican National Convention. Mr. Will’s suggestion that Mr. Biden provoke a “Sister Souljah” moment is unnecessary and plays down the systemic racism and police violence being exercised against peaceful Black citizens across the country — in the wake of the president’s suggestion of threat from the mere presence of Blacks moving to a neighborhood. Mr. Will’s suggestion was not constructive and is an unfortunate endorsement of Mr. Trump’s language and projection of reality for his racial fantasies.
Ben Burrows, Elkins Park, Pa.