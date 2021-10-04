It is dangerous to shout “antisemitism” where none exists because that will desensitize the public to real cases of antisemitism. And it is offensive to weaponize purported antisemitism to shut down debate of legitimate issues.
We firmly believe that is what is happening here. We have each seen the mailer and do not view it as antisemitic. It is a hard-hitting piece that described the truth: Democrats’ policies have increased the cost of living in Northern Virginia, and we need new politicians with new ideas to deal with that heavy burden without increasing taxes and spending. The mailer’s photo of Del. Dan Helmer (D-Fairfax) did not alter his features in any way.
Flyspecking mailers for penumbras of antisemitism or racism to declare legitimate arguments out of bounds and smear a good man such as Mr. Pyon is antidemocratic. Particularly when prominent Democrats such as members of the “Squad,” Fairfax County School Board member Abrar Omeish and Del. Ibraheem S. Samirah (Fairfax) pay no price for their overt antisemitism. As Jewish Republicans, we are offended by the double standard, which we believe demonstrates Democrats’ concern over antisemitism is situational, mere cover for bare-knuckle politics. It is shameful to weaponize our religion for such base political purposes.
Gary Aiken, Fairfax
Michael Ginsberg, Centreville
Larry Krakover, Burke
Nancy Krakover, Burke