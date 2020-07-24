But the Democratic Party of Virginia now opposes a proposed state constitutional amendment that would establish Virginia’s first citizen-led, bipartisan redistricting commission with mandates for transparency and protections for communities of color. As a Democrat well acquainted with the increasingly corrupt, partisan politics of Washington, I was severely disappointed to see this response. Like Mr. Beyer, I believe now more than ever, we need to build institutions we can trust.
While I’d love for Congress to end gerrymandering nationally, I’m not holding my breath. In Virginia, we have the historic opportunity to reform our redistricting process. We can make sure that when districts are drawn next year, they represent our communities, not politicians’ interest.
Janice Morris, Arlington