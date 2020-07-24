Regarding Lee Hamilton, William S. Cohen and Alton Frye’s July 19 Outlook essay, “To stop gerrymandering, the House can deny members seats”:

I am a constituent of Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.), a stalwart supporter of redistricting reform who sponsored the Fair Representation Act to end gerrymandering nationally and endorsed the Virginia Redistricting Commission constitutional amendment to end gerrymandering at home. 

But the Democratic Party of Virginia now opposes a proposed state constitutional amendment that would establish Virginia’s first citizen-led, bipartisan redistricting commission with mandates for transparency and protections for communities of color. As a Democrat well acquainted with the increasingly corrupt, partisan politics of Washington, I was severely disappointed to see this response. Like Mr. Beyer, I believe now more than ever, we need to build institutions we can trust.

While I’d love for Congress to end gerrymandering nationally, I’m not holding my breath. In Virginia, we have the historic opportunity to reform our redistricting process. We can make sure that when districts are drawn next year, they represent our communities, not politicians’ interest.

Janice Morris, Arlington