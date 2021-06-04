Clearly, we can’t wait around for Congress to take action. States are now leading the charge with constitutional gun-safety bills: passing red-flag laws, closing background check loopholes, and preventing dangerous individuals from possessing or purchasing firearms. Another way states are working to prevent gun violence, especially suicides, is by establishing voluntary do-not-sell-firearms registries. Virginia state Sen. Scott A. Surovell’s (D-Fairfax) S.B. 436 — passed in 2020 and taking effect July 1 — allows people such as Ms. Wasden to place themselves on a list so that if they experience a mental health crisis, they’ll be unable to purchase a gun.
According to the New England Journal of Medicine, “Data show that many people want to restrict their own ability to purchase firearms . . . these laws could save many lives.”
Brooke Glisson, Alexandria
The writer is membership lead of Moms Demand Action Alexandria.