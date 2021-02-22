I was pleased to see Matthew Leatherman’s Feb. 14 Outlook essay, “Five Myths: Campaign finance.” As a volunteer for American Promise Virginia, an advocacy group committed to improving election fairness through campaign finance reform, I would add several specifics about our state. Mr. Leatherman indicated that “sunlight-exposed information” works only when it “comes to the attention of voters.” This is true, but Virginia is one of only five states that has no campaign donation limitations and limited disclosure laws. Media throughout the state have found a ready audience of angry Virginians who are tired of having their voices stifled by big-money interests. Using easily accessible data platforms covering campaign contributions (such as the Virginia Public Access Project), citizens are pushing for an end to our “pay-to-play” regime. Del. David L. Bulova’s (D-Fairfax) campaign finance study bill appears poised to become law if it can pass the state Senate.