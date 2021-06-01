For this reason, I submit the following to correct the record:
VMI has fully cooperated with requests from investigators and has produced more than 110,000 pages.
VMI provided an extensive document detailing its efforts related to diversity, equity and inclusion over several years, not just the past few months.
Hundreds of cadets, alumni and faculty volunteered to speak with investigators. VMI’s legal representation was authorized and selected by the Office of the Attorney General. The availability of VMI’s legal team to support interviews was a mutually agreed-upon procedure and is standard practice. Each witness could choose to receive or decline representation.
VMI’s counsel did not speak in interviews. Some witnesses chose to appear without counsel, which is their right.
The editorial was correct that VMI has never denied that there have been incidents of racism on post. VMI’s experience is similar to many colleges across our nation. I can personally attest that VMI was thoughtfully addressing allegations before the investigation began.
VMI is committed to actively addressing incidents that are contrary to its values of honor, civility and mutual respect.
John P. Jumper,
Spotsylvania County, Va.
The writer is a retired Air Force general.