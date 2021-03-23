An education process then follows. The drum out achieves three objectives. The first is a reaffirmation to the corps that those within our ranks who place personal gain above personal honor by violating the Honor Code will be held to account. The second is to assure the corps that the solemn responsibility that they have entrusted to the Honor Court is taken seriously and lived up to. Finally, the middle-of-the-night announcement makes the point that the Honor Code is to be taken very seriously. At VMI, you learn quickly that you will be held to account for your own actions. It is a lesson society should embrace, not attempt to shame.