This giveaway should be dead in its tracks — and given all the harsh light of daylight possible in upcoming coverage of the Virginia General Assembly budget discussions. If the legislators are looking to give away money, let’s start with funding academic and professional degrees that require living and working in Virginia for a number of years. That has real value for the long-term growth and health of citizens — and not billionaire owners who see themselves beyond the law.
Brian Macnamara, Arlington
Not one cent of Virginia taxpayer money should be spent on a new National Football League stadium. Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder can dip into his own billions to pay for it.
In these tough times, we don’t need to be financing any part of his ego trip. Let him stay in Maryland or go back to D.C. No amount of seasonal jobs would be worth the cloud this franchise operates under. And all roads, infrastructure and tax breaks would be squarely on taxpayers’ backs.
Carolyn Clemente, Arlington