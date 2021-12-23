Thank you for the Dec. 18 Metro article on the potential to get a stadium authority to build a complex centered on a great white elephant, i.e., a football stadium, “Washington Football Team eyeing N.Va.” If the demand is so great for conferences, events, and commercial and retail office space, why do we need to give away anything to a monopolistic league owned by billionaires whose players are millionaires? Particularly a league filled with owners with so little transparency or respect for 50 percent of the commonwealth’s people. 

This giveaway should be dead in its tracks — and given all the harsh light of daylight possible in upcoming coverage of the Virginia General Assembly budget discussions. If the legislators are looking to give away money, let’s start with funding academic and professional degrees that require living and working in Virginia for a number of years. That has real value for the long-term growth and health of citizens — and not billionaire owners who see themselves beyond the law.   

Brian Macnamara, Arlington

Not one cent of Virginia taxpayer money should be spent on a new National Football League stadium. Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder can dip into his own billions to pay for it.

 In these tough times, we don’t need to be financing any part of his ego trip. Let him stay in Maryland or go back to D.C. No amount of seasonal jobs would be worth the cloud this franchise operates under. And all roads, infrastructure and tax breaks would be squarely on taxpayers’ backs.

Carolyn Clemente, Arlington