We have partisanship and lack of trust, but the current redistricting environment is still better than anything Virginians have ever had. Ten years ago — and for centuries before that — the redistricting process consisted of politicians making deals out of sight. The public had absolutely no role in the process. Thanks to the constitutional amendment, we now have transparency. We can watch all commission meetings as they happen and can review them anytime. Anyone can watch, attend, speak and comment in writing. No one can meet in secret. Although the process so far has not gone as hoped for, we should all recognize that redistricting in Virginia won’t return to the old process. Politicians will never again draw Virginia’s maps in secret.