Thanks for your reporting on the division in the Democratic Party over Amendment 1, the redistricting reform initiative on the November ballot in Virginia [“Political boundary panel on Va. ballot,” Metro, Oct. 3].

One important point bears correcting: The proposed reform was not advanced by Republicans alone. Amendment 1 is based primarily on a bill backed by Democratic state senators George L. Barker and Richard L. Saslaw of Fairfax County, and both parties supported it strongly in 2019. This rare moment of bipartisanship was the product of an equally rare alignment of the stars.

With the 2021 redistricting exercise just two years away, uncertainty reigned: Neither party was confident it would be in control when it came time to draw the new lines, so both voted for a fair process to hedge their bets. We’re unlikely to see this constellation of circumstances again soon — maybe not in my lifetime. Now that they have the majority, many Democrats oppose the proposed reform.

For 32 years, I’ve enjoyed living in Arlington under largely Democratic leadership, but I simply can’t support the party’s position on this. What’s good for political parties isn’t necessarily good for voters — Republican or Democratic. Virginians should vote yes on Amendment 1.

James Forsberg, Arlington