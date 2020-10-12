With the 2021 redistricting exercise just two years away, uncertainty reigned: Neither party was confident it would be in control when it came time to draw the new lines, so both voted for a fair process to hedge their bets. We’re unlikely to see this constellation of circumstances again soon — maybe not in my lifetime. Now that they have the majority, many Democrats oppose the proposed reform.
For 32 years, I’ve enjoyed living in Arlington under largely Democratic leadership, but I simply can’t support the party’s position on this. What’s good for political parties isn’t necessarily good for voters — Republican or Democratic. Virginians should vote yes on Amendment 1.
James Forsberg, Arlington