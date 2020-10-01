Meanwhile, we now have an anti-gerrymandering law, passed by the Democratic-majority legislature in 2020 and signed by the Democratic governor, that sets criteria for drawing fair districts in 2021. So defeating this amendment does not send us back to the old system. In contrast, the amendment imposes no such criteria, and, as the editors of The Post surely know, recent Supreme Court decisions will preclude any recourse to the court based on political gerrymandering.
Virginia voters should not be fooled or bullied into supporting a flawed process that will then be enshrined in our constitution. “Good enough” is not a high enough standard for a constitutional amendment. No on Amendment 1.
Maureen Markham, Arlington