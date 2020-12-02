This is the best idea I have heard in years. It should be used by the states and Congress. It forces legislators to prioritize what’s important. Too often, the legislature passes bills and micromanages people based on the whim of the day. In Virginia, are mixed drinks at strip clubs really the most important issue? Further, it might cause legislators to collaborate across lines. If you write radical bills that may not pass, you risk wasting your opportunity. Quality and character always trump quantity and party agendas.