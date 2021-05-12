Unarguably logical, isn’t it? The same could be said about guns in schools, shopping malls or, in fact, any public place. Maybe things are just different when the shoe is on the other foot — or when the gun is in someone else’s hand.
George Chuzi, McLean
Regarding Robert McCartney’s May 10 Regional Memo, “GOP activists still don’t believe that Biden won”:
I was a delegate and cast my ballot to the Republican Party of Virginia’s convention on May 8 in Lynchburg. I am proud to have been a part of the process, but, apparently, I was the only realist in the convention. Over the several weeks in which I was inundated by political campaign propaganda, I replied to each and every email and text — there must have been more than 100. In each of my communications, I requested of the candidate an answer to my one question: “Who won the Presidential Election in 2020?”
Not a single candidate answered nor responded. That is not a hard question. I just wanted them to have the courage to say what they believed.
All the candidates in the statewide nomination convention failed a basic test on liberty and courage.
The Republican Party in Virginia is lost in the past and appears to have no future.
Richard Millar, Moneta, Va.