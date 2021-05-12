There is nothing more certain in politics than the GOP’s unwavering support for the Second Amendment and the predictable attack line that the Democrats want to end it. It was surprising, therefore, to read in the May 9 Metro article, “Thousands vote in Va. for GOP nominees,” an account of the Virginia Republican Party’s convention to choose its candidates for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general in the November elections. Gun-rights advocate Brandon Howard was told that he could not vote in person unless he left his holstered pistol in his truck. Mr. Howard had his attorney call the Virginia Republican offices and demand that his constitutional rights be recognized. According to the article, this was the response given to Howard’s lawyer by GOP chief teller Rita Schiff: “We just don’t want guns in precincts. It makes everyone uncomfortable.”