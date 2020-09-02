Eric Sapirstein, Alexandria
Reading of his objections to the use of drop boxes in Virginia for the November elections in the Aug. 29 Metro article “Va. legislators sign off on ballot drop boxes for Nov. election” led me to wonder if Virginia state Sen. Stephen D. Newman (R-Bedford) has voted absentee or by mail in Virginia or has even seen what an absentee ballot package looks like.
I requested an absentee ballot for the special election in July in Arlington. The ballot arrived in an envelope with a bar code unique to me. After I completed the ballot and put it in an envelope, which I signed, I put that envelope in the mailing envelope provided, which had the same bar code printed on it. Thus, the registrar’s office had a record of having sent me a ballot and, when it received my returned ballot, I was recorded as having voted. So if I had tried to request another absentee ballot, or someone else had tried to request a ballot pretending to be me, that request would have been rejected. The senator seems to further think that our registrars would simply accept randomly dropped bundles of “ballots” or even single ballots that are in unmarked envelopes or are otherwise clearly not valid. With the tracking, paper stock used and other measures in place, the chances of fraudulent ballots are minuscule. Rather, he is supporting a form of voter suppression, thinly, very thinly, disguised as supporting and ensuring election integrity.
Judith Collins, Arlington