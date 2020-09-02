The Aug.  29 Metro article “Va. legislators sign off on ballot drop boxes for Nov. election” illustrated an important consequence of the voiced concerns with voting. With the conclusion of the political conventions, a little reflection is in order.  

The constant clamoring of rigged and fraudulent voting to come through mail-in balloting has generated a response to these claims that is encouraging for all voters. As we approach Election Day, the states have increased commitments to ensure voting is in fact open, fair and valid. The novel coronavirus has served as a spotlight on the increased awareness of the wisdom and ability to vote by mail. States are implementing procedures to make ballot drop-off boxes secure and an accepted voting mechanism. Sports franchises (with a huge thanks to the athletes) are transforming stadiums and ballparks into voting booths. And a phalanx of lawyers and poll watchers are ready to guarantee the security of voting day and ultimately an orderly transition of power on Jan. 20, regardless of the winner. For these and many other reasons, we should be thankful for those who have painted a dystopian view of our electoral politics of today.  

Eric Sapirstein, Alexandria

Reading of his objections to the use of drop boxes in Virginia for the November elections in the Aug. 29 Metro article “Va. legislators sign off on ballot drop boxes for Nov. election” led me to wonder if Virginia state Sen. Stephen D. Newman (R-Bedford) has voted absentee or by mail in Virginia or has even seen what an absentee ballot package looks like.

I requested an absentee ballot for the special election in July in Arlington. The ballot arrived in an envelope with a bar code unique to me. After I completed the ballot and put it in an envelope, which I signed, I put that envelope in the mailing envelope provided, which had the same bar code printed on it. Thus, the registrar’s office had a record of having sent me a ballot and, when it received my returned ballot, I was recorded as having voted. So if I had tried to request another absentee ballot, or someone else had tried to request a ballot pretending to be me, that request would have been rejected. The senator seems to further think that our registrars would simply accept randomly dropped bundles of “ballots” or even single ballots that are in unmarked envelopes or are otherwise clearly not valid. With the tracking, paper stock used and other measures in place, the chances of fraudulent ballots are minuscule. Rather, he is supporting a form of voter suppression, thinly, very thinly, disguised as supporting and ensuring election integrity.

Judith Collins, Arlington