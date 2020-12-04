Almost anyone with experience in politics will be banned for life from serving on the commission. Meanwhile, the door is open for former lobbyists and influence peddlers. At the same time, sitting legislators make up half the commission and have veto power over the citizen members.
It demonstrates what the critics knew about this amendment all along: It was nothing more than a charade to keep legislators and people with influence in control of the process so that politicians can continue to pick their voters. How many voters understood they were voting for a “bipartisan” system that writes into the constitution one bipartisan act per decade: the process of legislators, working with lobbyists, trading voters across party lines and then shaking hands to congratulate each other on another decade in office?
The editorial board of another Virginia newspaper questioned whether the restrictions imposed on citizen members of the commission were “a purity test, designed to install citizen lambs in the room with political wolves?” The Post’s Editorial Board had little but misplaced praise for such a fatally flawed process.
Christopher Ambrose, Lorton
The writer is a founding member of Fair Districts VA.