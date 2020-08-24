OpinionA column or article in the Opinions section (in print, this is known as the Editorial Pages).
Virginia’s redistricting amendment has serious flaws
August 24, 2020 at 4:56 PM EDT
Regarding the redistricting amendment on the Virginia ballot, I hope voters will be aware of its serious flaws and how permanent a decision they’re making. Even its supporters acknowledge it has problems. Just one example: It does absolutely nothing to ban gerrymandering. And an amendment to the Virginia Constitution is very hard to take back.