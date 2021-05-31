Families choose public charter schools in part because they are often run by community leaders and former teachers who want the autonomy to make decisions to best meet the needs of their students and their families. That was true before the pandemic, as we adapted through the worst of the coronavirus, and now as we emerge.
Education is not a building. It is about knowing how to meet the diverse learning needs of our children, especially those who have been traditionally underserved. Our leaders know our students and their families. Survey after survey shows Black families, whose children overwhelmingly attend charter schools in D.C., are the least ready to resume in-person instruction.
For many charter school leaders, mitigating anxiety and maintaining consistency are critical. The continuity of virtual learning is the right choice for them — a choice for which they are accountable to their communities and to the public.
Nina Rees, Washington
The writer is chief executive and president of the National Alliance for Public Charter Schools.