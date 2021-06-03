Ever since the idea of democracy was discussed, starting millennia ago, thinkers agreed that democracy needed the leadership of virtuous people. The doubt that democracy could depend on that led many to dismiss the democratic idea as impractical. This was a strong feeling among our Founding Fathers. James Madison and others managed to convince the people that a system of checks and balances in our federal republic could compensate for leaders with a lack of civic virtue; opposing factions would be self-correcting. Since then, we as a nation have become complacent and have assumed that democracy could glide along on the Constitution — and that it would guarantee us a democratic government in perpetuity.
We have seen in recent years that this is not true. It is possible to use the tools of government to limit the participation of citizens in the government and strongly enhance the ability of one party to perpetuate its control. The Constitution does not guarantee our democracy. We still need the civic virtue of our leaders to make it work.
I’m concerned about the future of our democracy if these attacks on voting continue.
John Hrastar, Silver Spring