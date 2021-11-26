We, along with former national highway traffic safety administrators Mark R. Rosekind, David Strickland, Jeffrey W. Runge, Ricardo Martinez, Diane K. Steed and Joan Claybrook, call for the United States to reclaim its leadership of the global effort to save lives on roads at home and abroad. A humanitarian catastrophe continues as 1.3 million people die and up to 50 million are seriously injured on roads worldwide annually. With its recent surge in crash deaths, the United States has been hard hit. There is hope. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg committed to change via support for the Decade of Action for Road Safety 2021-2030, which aims to halve global traffic deaths and injuries, and the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims. The United States has much to offer — and gain — in global road safety leadership. We can benefit from international research and best practices when we need them most. As the administration prepares its National Roadway Safety Strategy, we commend its commitment to making roads safer and encourage global road safety leadership.