It would seem the first assignment for retired Army Maj. Gen. Cedric T. Wins, the new interim superintendent, should be to interview every minority cadet to establish compassion and trust. Next, he might think long and hard about the role of the crisis management team that VMI established. It appears that its primary role, via its lawyers, is to develop a legalistic defense of VMI’s handling of racial abuse complaints. Though there may be some need of this, it is definitely not what should be a prime focus. Of course, the investigation will do a deep dive into how abuse was handled, but this case has already been tried in the court of public opinion, and former superintendent retired Gen. J.H. Binford Peay III’s bizarre machinations and obstructionism caused irreparable harm. So, Gen. Wins should focus on the future, not the past.