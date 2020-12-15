VOA stands for Voice of America, not Voice of the Administration. Its charter, enshrined in a 1976 law, requires it to be unbiased and report all sides of an issue, thus representing our values as a democracy and preventing VOA from becoming a presidential propagandist that foreign listeners would tune out. One of the congressional sponsors of that bill was Sen. Charles Percy, an Illinois Republican back in the days when it was an honorable party. It’s hard to imagine that many in President Trump’s GOP care about this law, thus allowing the man overseeing the organization to hew away at it. Fortunately, President-elect Joe Biden, with his long experience on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, understands and supports U.S. overseas broadcasting’s mission.
David McAlary, Falls Church