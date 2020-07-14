Regarding the July 11 editorial “A threat to the Voice of America”:

What Michael Pack, the new overseer of the Voice of America, is doing is a travesty. I first heard about Voice of America while attending university in the mid-1970s. But what really got my attention occurred October through November of 1982.

Recently married, I accompanied my husband and a sister to Russia because my father-in-law had a medical emergency while on a group vacation tour. After the emergency was resolved, I stayed behind to see that my in-laws made it home. At the regional hospital, “everyone” knew about the American patient and dropped in to visit. All the doctors and nurses said that the Voice of America was the only means to get reliable world news. 

While in Russia, conscious that I might be the only American that they ever met, I spoke with as many people as possible. Doctors, Africans studying to be fighter pilots, university students and people on the trams spoke with my mother-in-law and me.

The Voice of America needs to be independent and relevant if the United States wants to be a superpower. 

Pamela McGregor, Millersville