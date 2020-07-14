Recently married, I accompanied my husband and a sister to Russia because my father-in-law had a medical emergency while on a group vacation tour. After the emergency was resolved, I stayed behind to see that my in-laws made it home. At the regional hospital, “everyone” knew about the American patient and dropped in to visit. All the doctors and nurses said that the Voice of America was the only means to get reliable world news.
While in Russia, conscious that I might be the only American that they ever met, I spoke with as many people as possible. Doctors, Africans studying to be fighter pilots, university students and people on the trams spoke with my mother-in-law and me.
The Voice of America needs to be independent and relevant if the United States wants to be a superpower.
Pamela McGregor, Millersville