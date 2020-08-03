Voting by mail is here to stay. To the skeptics who believe that voting by mail is prone to fraud, I point out the New Jersey attorney general’s recent charges holding the bad actors in Paterson’s May elections accountable. The checks and balances of the vote-by-mail system work, and law enforcement is prepared to act when needed.
We have the opportunity to vote not out of fear of penalty but out of responsibility and civic duty. Whether we exercise our civic duty in person at our local polling site or cast our vote on a vote-by-mail ballot, we must ensure our voices are heard and democracy works.
Danielle Ireland-Imhof, Paterson, N.J.
The writer is the county clerk
of Passaic County, N.J.