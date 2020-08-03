Regarding the July 27 front-page article “Trump touts vote fraud case, leaving out facts”:

I agree that the May nonpartisan elections in Paterson, N.J., and New Jersey’s July 7 primary election were novel and somewhat challenging. Voters and election officials navigated a primarily vote-by-mail election.

When Gov. Phil Murphy (D) issued an executive order outlining the July 7 primary, it was evident that debriefs from the May elections were effective. The executive order instituted new safeguards to further protect voters. Notably, implementing secure drop boxes to deposit ballots in as an alternative to mailed or in-person ballot returns; extending the time frame for ballots timely mailed to be received by the county Board of Elections; and offering voters the opportunity to confirm their vote if the county Board of Elections flagged their ballot with a possible signature discrepancy after comparing it against voter records. Enhancements implemented between the May and July elections demonstrate the value of that feedback.

Voting by mail is here to stay. To the skeptics who believe that voting by mail is prone to fraud, I point out the New Jersey attorney general’s recent charges holding the bad actors in Paterson’s May elections accountable. The checks and balances of the vote-by-mail system work, and law enforcement is prepared to act when needed.       

We have the opportunity to vote not out of fear of penalty but out of responsibility and civic duty. Whether we exercise our civic duty in person at our local polling site or cast our vote on a vote-by-mail ballot, we must ensure our voices are heard and democracy works.

Danielle Ireland-Imhof, Paterson, N.J.

The writer is the county clerk
of Passaic County, N.J.