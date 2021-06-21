The measures he described are like the underwater parts of an iceberg. They are buried within voter suppression packages dealing with things such as mail-in ballots, drop-boxes, the location of polling places, voter verification requirements and the like that are designed to make voting more difficult.
The tip of the suppression iceberg may draw your attention. But what’s below the surface is the ultimate, fail-safe killer. If making it more difficult to vote fails to deliver the desired results, the legislature will simply take over. The lifeboats are being set adrift.
Stan Marcuss, Washington
The writer is a member of Lawyers Defending American Democracy.