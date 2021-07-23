At the federal and state levels, Republicans have introduced and passed laws they contend will add to voting security. Republicans say these laws are needed to allay voter concerns that the 2020 presidential election was tainted by massive fraud. As reported many times, those concerns did not exist until the former president and his minions — both in and out of government — began questioning election results, repeatedly alleging fraud. For as long as I can remember (I’m 74), taxpayers have been concerned that many people cheat on their taxes. They also are concerned that wealthy individuals and many corporations use sometimes dubious loopholes to pay very little in taxes (as in the case of the former president). These concerns have not been front-burner issues, but they steadfastly sat on the back burner, alternating between a simmer and a boil. Note that Republicans have never moved to address these concerns. They instead have done as much as they could to prevent the IRS from doing its job of collecting revenue, thus adding to concerns. If the issue Republicans raise regarding nonexistent voting fraud is a reason to pass voting/voter suppression laws, shouldn’t the GOP also address voter concerns about the very real problem with tax fraud?