Support was strong, even if the reforms were passed by only Democrats without Republican votes. Voters are smarter than politicians. Voters see and appreciate economic contributions by undocumented immigrants to our country.
Immigration reform does belong in the reconciliation bill since the effect on the federal budget is clear. Legalization will increase economic activity by $121 billion per year and add $31 billion to federal, state and local taxes annually. Immigration reform was part of five prior reconciliation bills, including four times when Republicans controlled both chambers.
We preferred bipartisan legislation, but Senate Republicans walked away.
Senate Democrats must find a way to provide the immigration solutions voters are demanding. Small-business owners, farmers, manufacturers and restaurant owners clamor for reforms to alleviate acute labor shortages across the nation.
Democrats should act boldly. Republicans should stop being held hostage by a minority of their voters. A proposal this popular must not fail.
Rebecca Shi, Chicago
The writer is executive director
of the American Business
Immigration Coalition.