This denial of the vote is an attempt to keep certain people in power with a full and callous disregard for many of the constituents those same people are supposed to represent. Carving up neighborhoods, using people’s customs against them (for example: denial of voting on Sunday when many members of the Black churchgoing community organize voting drives specifically on Sundays), requiring multiple forms of identification or making polling places inaccessible to those without a car, all are examples where the requirement for the voter is impossible to satisfy.
This system disproportionately impacts our neighbors of color.
It is beyond time to reject this systemic denial of our voting rights and turn back the systems of racism.
Cindy G. Frank, Silver Spring