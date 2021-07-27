We are waiting — seven weeks and counting — on Virginia’s Supreme Court to make a decision in the case of the removal of the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee on Richmond’s Monument Avenue. The court is burdened with determining whether a “restrictive covenant” can bind the state’s actions in perpetuity. Putting aside considerations of race, the case is that simple: whether any two parties can enter into any agreement that will constrain what future generations can or cannot do. A bright 12-year-old knows this is absurd. 

Our Constitution has provisions for its own amendment, if not replacement. Even without such provisions, we would be able to repeal and replace the document, peacefully, with democratic approval, were we to find it expedient.

Justice delayed is justice denied. Every day that passes without a final — and obvious — decision, untold numbers of Virginians and Americans lose respect for our system of justice. How long can our fragile representative democracy survive stupidity at the top?

David Kern Abraham, Richmond