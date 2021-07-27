Our Constitution has provisions for its own amendment, if not replacement. Even without such provisions, we would be able to repeal and replace the document, peacefully, with democratic approval, were we to find it expedient.
Justice delayed is justice denied. Every day that passes without a final — and obvious — decision, untold numbers of Virginians and Americans lose respect for our system of justice. How long can our fragile representative democracy survive stupidity at the top?
David Kern Abraham, Richmond