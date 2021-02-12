Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg should rethink his outright but misguided rejection of an increased gas tax.
Consider the unambiguous economic and environmental benefits that a gas-tax increase would bestow to the nation. The tax has remained at 18.4 cents per gallon since 1993. Its eroded purchasing power has hindered the Highway Trust Fund from maintaining, let alone improving, the condition of the federal highway system.
There are three major and nontrivial collateral benefits to a higher gas tax that go beyond its enduring role of, in essence, having drivers pay a “user fee” for the wear and tear they inflict on federal highways. First, an increase in the gas tax could be calibrated to reflect inclusion of a modest carbon tax to account for tailpipe emissions. Second, the higher gasoline price brought about by the higher tax would prompt drivers to reduce miles traveled and congestion. Third, manufacturers would confront a strengthened incentive to embrace electrification of the automotive fleet among more U.S. firms and more expeditiously than would otherwise be the case.
Joel Darmstadter, Chevy Chase