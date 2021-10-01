Gen. Brown’s call to arms seemed perilously narrow regarding the types of warfare our nation will face. He seems to anticipate that we’re headed for one Armageddon-type “big fight” with China and/or Russia. More likely, we’ll face many protracted battles in which the political convictions of the individual nations will determine which superpower wins that particular “big fight.”
The general’s championing of visionary weapons to prepare for this “big fight” also struck me as fanciful, like the failed security the French once found in their Maginot Line.
I worry our military establishment doesn’t embrace or understand the full array of effective weaponry unless it explodes. What I wanted to glean, but didn’t find in the general’s piece, was some mention of new military tactics that coordinate with diplomatic strategies to win the hearts and minds of those nations we deem critical for victory.
Pete Wilson, Wheaton