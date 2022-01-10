Time and technology will likely solve the problems of limited range, time-consuming charging, vulnerability of the power grid and myriad other problems that must be resolved before the inevitable advantages of all-electric can be fully realized. But that future is not now — and not for some years to come. One bridge to the future is readily available: gas-electric hybrids. These vehicles routinely achieve double the mileage of their equivalent gas-only predecessor models, but they are scorned by purists who demand only all-electrics. As a result, manufacturers have abandoned any research and development to further improve hybrids. Meanwhile, the purists are lost in the “emperor has no clothes” world of ignoring the obvious problems that must be overcome before consumers will join the all-electric parade.