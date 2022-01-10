Time and technology will likely solve the problems of limited range, time-consuming charging, vulnerability of the power grid and myriad other problems that must be resolved before the inevitable advantages of all-electric can be fully realized. But that future is not now — and not for some years to come. One bridge to the future is readily available: gas-electric hybrids. These vehicles routinely achieve double the mileage of their equivalent gas-only predecessor models, but they are scorned by purists who demand only all-electrics. As a result, manufacturers have abandoned any research and development to further improve hybrids. Meanwhile, the purists are lost in the “emperor has no clothes” world of ignoring the obvious problems that must be overcome before consumers will join the all-electric parade.
Charles Lane made a good point about the “hassle factor” of driving an electric car when at risk of being stuck in a snowstorm. But he made no reference to the solution that exists with the late, great Chevy Volt (Volt, not Bolt). Engineers wisely designed this car to accommodate the daily needs of most drivers with a 50-mile electric range and a 400-mile gas-powered generator mode. It would have been as hassle-free as any other car stuck on Interstate 95.
My 2017 Volt gets me from Howard County, Md., to D.C. and back on a single charge. Based on OnStar data, I drive it 90 percent of the time in electric mode. With gas savings over 10 years, I estimate the final cost of the car at $20,000. It will keep 30 tons of carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere.
Sadly, consumers did not recognize the wisdom of this design approach, and it has been discontinued. If only we could discontinue consumerism based on desire rather than need.
In his Jan. 5 column, Charles Lane asked us to imagine Virginia’s icy traffic catastrophe but with only electric vehicles. If only!
Imagine all those electric vehicles keeping drivers warm longer since, as experts agree, electric vehicles are more likely to last longer in a storm, even with the heat on, than gas-powered cars. Imagine if all those idling vehicles stuck in traffic produced no tailpipe emissions, which are known to cause climate change. Imagine fewer extreme climate events, such as winter storms, as a result. Imagine if there were more charging stations along Interstate 95. Imagine our future if everyone drove electric.
Charles Lane’s column about the epic Virginia traffic jam touched my heart but not my head. There is zero evidence that any electric vehicle ran out of power, but that did not stop the columnist from bashing electric vehicles.
This was an extreme weather event. All drivers, whether in gas-powered or electric cars, were in peril. The real issue is that tailpipe emissions from gas cars are a direct cause of extreme weather events. The climate crisis will get only worse unless we switch to EVs as rapidly as possible.
Rather than scare readers about electric vehicle technology, Mr. Lane might have provided some useful facts. Gas-powered cars have to run their engine to keep the heat on. Electric vehicles can generate heat without running the engine, and newer EVs use efficient heat pumps so very little battery power is used for heating the car.
Furthermore, running a gas engine to keep warm in a blizzard has killed occupants with carbon monoxide poisoning. That would not happen in an EV. The same way they can bring a gas can, AAA trucks will be able to charge an EV with enough miles to get a driver to an in-the-ground station.
