Regarding the Jan. 23 Style article “Behind the brilliance of the inaugural gala”:

My hometown has never looked better than it did on Inauguration Day. With the coronavirus pandemic and major security concerns, the Inaugural Committee was certainly limited in what it could do to make the city beautiful. I did not expect to see anything beyond the fences and razor wire and empty streets. Under very difficult circumstances, the Inaugural Committee saw to it that the city provided a beautiful setting for the festivities.

In all the inaugural coverage, including the beautiful special sections with their wonderful photography, I missed seeing who was responsible for the art installations at the Reflecting Pool, with the incredible lanterns — a perfect setting for the new president and vice president to observe the pandemic; and “Field of Flags,” the thousands of small American flags on the National Mall. Who did this? Who designed these amazing installations that made me feel so proud of my city?

And let’s not forget the incredible fireworks display. Who designed this unforgettable show?

Congratulations to these nameless artists.

Joe Slye, Alexandria