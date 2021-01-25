In all the inaugural coverage, including the beautiful special sections with their wonderful photography, I missed seeing who was responsible for the art installations at the Reflecting Pool, with the incredible lanterns — a perfect setting for the new president and vice president to observe the pandemic; and “Field of Flags,” the thousands of small American flags on the National Mall. Who did this? Who designed these amazing installations that made me feel so proud of my city?
And let’s not forget the incredible fireworks display. Who designed this unforgettable show?
Congratulations to these nameless artists.
Joe Slye, Alexandria