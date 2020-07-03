Historians have shown that George Preston Marshall, the most racist owner in the NFL, selected this name for the predecessor of the Washington NFL franchise — then in Boston — during the nadir of race relations in this country (1890-1940). As Native Americans became sports mascots in the United States as the most recent manifestation of a tradition of whites “playing Indian” in the United States, social science research shows consistent negative impacts on native children from this appropriation.

AD

AD

The continued use of this term confirms to all Americans that non-natives do what they want to maintain white supremacy, including defining what is and is not racist. Historians again call on the franchise to change its name.

George J. Sanchez, Washington

The writer is president of the

Organization of American Historians.

In these troubling times, there is a crying need to respect a segment of our population that is not often mentioned. This group is the Native Americans. These people have been abused physically, mentally and financially. While they may not have been enslaved, they have been and are being abused.

Today, “Indian land” is restricted to a reservation, with limited opportunity to achieve the “American” way of life. Poor education and health services continue to restrict opportunities for Native Americans.

AD

AD

While protests for “Black Lives Matter” are certainly needed, the cause that “Native American Lives Matter” receives no attention. The American Indians’ needs for greater national resources and support to achieve equality go unmentioned.

The disrespect of the Native American people continues by the use of a totally derogatory title that is still used and even glorified in our nation’s capital. The use of the offensive name of the Washington football team continues. Team management continues to insult American Indians. Owner Daniel Snyder said in 2013 he would never change the name. This is another form of racism. The country is renaming schools and roads, but not the “Redskins.”

The name of the Washington NFL team is offensive and shows how far our country needs to go to be a country for all its people. This disrespect of a community shows that perhaps only violence can raise the level of equality for all.

AD

AD

William J. Topolewski, New Market

Jesse James Swann Jr. was correct in his June 26 letter, “Hail to the Redhawks,” about changing the racist Redskins name. However, the team’s name should reflect the cosmopolitan makeup of our area. People of Hispanic descent will be the United States’ largest minority, and the country’s projected plurality. Football, basketball and all team sports have their roots in Central America’s ancient, seemingly Afroasiatic Olmec civilization. They also invented a football-like helmet, the rubber ball and its game.

Additionally, there was no recorded Piscataway “empire.” There is no definitive data supporting Anacostia’s Algonquian Nacotchtank subservience/membership with his Southern Maryland group.

AD

The District does not and did not belong to one ethnic or tribal group. Besides, Mr. Swann’s statement about our city being “Piscataway” territory ignores the many living descendants of the District’s other recorded indigenous tribes, the Pamunkey and Tauxenent and their progeny. Many descendants of the 34-nation Powhatan Confederacy still live in this area.

AD