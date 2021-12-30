Charles Lane’s Dec. 29 op-ed, “When the Olympic flame is lit, do what’s right and don’t watch,” told us that there is good news: Every American can join U.S. government officials to boycott the Winter Olympics scheduled to begin Feb. 4 in “one of the world’s most repressive regimes” — China.

But imagine you came upon two lanes in a snowy wood and chose the path of least resistance. Would you regret not watching, in 1936, Jesse Owens’s golden opportunity to crush Hitler’s myth on the world stage in his own country? Or regret choosing the path of not watching the broadcast in 1968, as Tommie Smith and John Carlos raised their fists in “quiet” protest on the medal platform in Mexico City? 

Instead of not watching, take the road less traveled, the one of greater resistance, and engage the world to actively work to fix the drug scandals, crooked judging, sexual abuse of athletes, and inevitable graft in site selection and construction.

Americans fare better when we show up to play, to speak out, and to fight for human rights and freedom. Imagine if you were watching the U.S. diplomatic team on NBC led by first lady Jill Biden with Lester Holt as they interviewed Peng Shuai on a tennis court in Beijing (or at least tried to interview her).

Theodore Seale, Rockville