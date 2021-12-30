Instead of not watching, take the road less traveled, the one of greater resistance, and engage the world to actively work to fix the drug scandals, crooked judging, sexual abuse of athletes, and inevitable graft in site selection and construction.
Americans fare better when we show up to play, to speak out, and to fight for human rights and freedom. Imagine if you were watching the U.S. diplomatic team on NBC led by first lady Jill Biden with Lester Holt as they interviewed Peng Shuai on a tennis court in Beijing (or at least tried to interview her).
Theodore Seale, Rockville