The United States is one of the few countries that does not make Election Day a holiday or hold elections on Sundays. This disproportionately burdens low-paid workers, who rarely have the flexibility to take time off to vote. It leads to long voting lines in the evening, which make it harder for frail individuals and parents of young children to vote. It reduces the ability of all employees to help people vote. Georgia’s business leaders should seize this opportunity to make voting in their state easier and more equitable.

Joe Onek, Washington

Numerous aspects of recently enacted voting laws in Georgia have received a great deal of attention. Clearly, instituting new identification requirements for mail-in voting, making drop boxes less accessible and prohibiting providing food or water to people waiting to vote are designed to make it harder to vote. Less commented on have been some additional insidious measures in the new law, whereby state lawmakers in Georgia have the authority to appoint the majority of members to the State Election Board, and the board has been given the authority to take over local election boards. The potential for state lawmakers, through their new power over appointments to the State Election Board, to essentially take over local elections boards whose decisions concerning election administration, or whose certified results the legislature may not like, is truly frightening.

Judith Collins, Arlington

Bad laws don’t make themselves. The “Jim Crow” Republican elected members of state legislatures are writing these measures for the purpose of suppressing voting privileges for “others.” Sports teams, corporations and business leaders are right in calling out the hypocrisy of these laws, but they should be attaching the names of these legislators as they condemn the laws they are enacting.

The critics need to emphasize that the problem is not just bad laws, it is also bad lawmakers. These state legislators are elected to serve and protect the citizens of their state, not stop them from participating in elections. They should not be reelected or financially supported for working contrary to their oath of office.