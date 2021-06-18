As an aerospace engineer and patent attorney, I read with great interest Mark Buchanan’s June 13 Outlook essay, “Aliens could kill us all. Let’s not contact them.” I agree with everything that he wrote. However, we should look at ourselves from the viewpoint of the aliens, assuming that they think in the same way that we do. I am sure that any alien life forms would first observe us from afar and report to their home planet more or less the following: “These primitive creatures are savages, barbarians and monsters. They are constantly killing each other on all continents, except for the ice-covered one at the bottom. It would be best if we just monitor them. We should not introduce ourselves to them and teach them anything about our advanced technologies because, if we do, they will eventually use our weapons against us. They are exploring their solar system. If they try to reach our solar system, then we should act.”

So, I agree with Mr. Buchanan: Let’s not contact them.

Joseph Scafetta Jr., Falls Church

It was with a combination of chagrin, understanding and amusement that I read Mark Buchanan’s June 13 Outlook essay. How typical of us earthings, I thought, that so much of our imaginings and culture (movies, books, articles) are consumed with the notion that aliens are out to get us, and that a foray to Earth would likely involve domination. 

It’s one thing to think through the ideas of communication that Mr. Buchanan raised and to prepare various scenarios, but it’s another to develop an a priori posture based on fear and the risk of being destroyed. It tips our hand and sets us into a warlike defensive posture before we’re even out of the gate, projecting onto unknown aliens the limitations of our own thinking. 

How about imagining that if a whole alien civilization were to arrive en masse, that it might be so advanced as to be astonished at our outmoded, cruel, competitive idea of coexistence? How about imagining that aliens might have figured out what we earthlings are still dreaming of: that love, kindness and peace — rather than hate, cruelty and war — are the ticket to thriving as a species, not to mention an entire universe?

Barbara Elisse Najar, Potomac