As an aerospace engineer and patent attorney, I read with great interest Mark Buchanan’s June 13 Outlook essay, “Aliens could kill us all. Let’s not contact them.” I agree with everything that he wrote. However, we should look at ourselves from the viewpoint of the aliens, assuming that they think in the same way that we do. I am sure that any alien life forms would first observe us from afar and report to their home planet more or less the following: “These primitive creatures are savages, barbarians and monsters. They are constantly killing each other on all continents, except for the ice-covered one at the bottom. It would be best if we just monitor them. We should not introduce ourselves to them and teach them anything about our advanced technologies because, if we do, they will eventually use our weapons against us. They are exploring their solar system. If they try to reach our solar system, then we should act.”