So, I agree with Mr. Buchanan: Let’s not contact them.
Joseph Scafetta Jr., Falls Church
It was with a combination of chagrin, understanding and amusement that I read Mark Buchanan’s June 13 Outlook essay. How typical of us earthings, I thought, that so much of our imaginings and culture (movies, books, articles) are consumed with the notion that aliens are out to get us, and that a foray to Earth would likely involve domination.
It’s one thing to think through the ideas of communication that Mr. Buchanan raised and to prepare various scenarios, but it’s another to develop an a priori posture based on fear and the risk of being destroyed. It tips our hand and sets us into a warlike defensive posture before we’re even out of the gate, projecting onto unknown aliens the limitations of our own thinking.
How about imagining that if a whole alien civilization were to arrive en masse, that it might be so advanced as to be astonished at our outmoded, cruel, competitive idea of coexistence? How about imagining that aliens might have figured out what we earthlings are still dreaming of: that love, kindness and peace — rather than hate, cruelty and war — are the ticket to thriving as a species, not to mention an entire universe?
Barbara Elisse Najar, Potomac