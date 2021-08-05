At the Last Supper, Jesus himself did not run a political or moral checklist of attendees before distributing the bread and wine — clearly aware his betrayer was present. Jesus’s instruction was to take, eat and drink, “all of you.” Dare we fool around with that instruction?
Unworthy? Yes, all of us. Isn’t the best remedy the partaking of the body of Jesus? In that act, Catholic teaching holds, the weaker (sinner) is assimilated into the stronger (holier) by Jesus the redeemer, causing transformation over time. Reject not; rather, invite, welcome and receive.
Joanne Ugolini, Potomac