Congress can start by reauthorizing the Higher Education Act, now stuck in political gridlock. Everyone who advises students and families should share evidence that most college degrees are worth the investment of time and then support them in applying and completing financial aid applications, which are down in number. Leaders of four-year colleges and universities and community colleges need to accelerate reforms so every program of study imparts the skills students need to obtain a good job and pursue a rewarding career. They can start by honestly assessing outcomes of their programs and investigating whether students — especially students of color and those from low-income families — are concentrated in programs that do not lead to good jobs.
If enrollments are to rebound, prospective students need to see that college leaders, advisers and politicians believe in them and share responsibility for ensuring their success during and after college.
Josh Wyner, Washington
The writer is executive director
of the Aspen Institute College
Excellence Program.