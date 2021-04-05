The Democrats are not without guilt, however. Although I’ve approved of most of their bills and policies, I have not been happy that we’ve borrowed money to pay for them. It’s time this horrid policy stopped. I’m fine with most of what’s in the infrastructure bill, but we shouldn’t go borrowing more money to fund its provisions. We should pay for it by raising taxes — on everyone. Yes, the wealthy need to pay more, but so do the rest of us. All of us.
T. Jeff Driscoll, Winchester
On April 1, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) announced that President Biden’s proposed tax increases on corporations and the wealthiest Americans to pay for his proposed $2 trillion infrastructure program were a “big mistake,” which “is not going to get support from our side” [“White House may push infrastructure plan without GOP,” news, April 2].
Former president Donald Trump campaigned on a robust infrastructure policy, offering multiple versions of a federal government/private partnership program. For his first two years in office, Republicans controlled both houses of Congress. Nothing happened, other than executive orders, fragmented funding realignments, and diverting $2.5 billion in appropriated Defense Department funds to rebuilding existing portions and adding new sections of the border wall.
Mr. McConnell, as usual, is tone-deaf, unwilling to elaborate on exactly how he failed to deliver his party’s support to Mr. Trump before announcing why he intends to block Mr. Biden’s plan.
Michael J. Mannion, Fairfax