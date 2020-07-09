Until now, there was the public trust that our political and health-care leaders gave more than lip service to the mantra “we are all in this together” and certainly seemed to demonstrate an adulthood absent at the White House. But apparently it’s factional politics for Virginia as it wants to break from the District and nearby Maryland counties and the advice of public health leaders, and enter Phase 3.

Former acting surgeon general Boris Lushniak said, “It’s not the best public health measure to break the region apart in this manner. . . . I would have preferred for this to be done in a more coordinated fashion.” There is still time for Northern Virginia to resist self-interest and opportunism, reflect on the wise collective decisions already made and rethink Virginia’s public health responsibilities for the region. The virus knows no jurisdictions; neither should Virginia’s political leaders.

Arnold F. Fege, Annandale

In his July 7 Tuesday Opinion column, “Trump has been an ally of the virus,” Michael Gerson concluded that, in their response to the pandemic, Republicans in government, church and media have “created a right-wing constituency for preventable death.” My immediate response to that observation was that the Republicans who not so long ago were warning us of “death panels” have now embraced that idea and established their own. For many who have contracted the virus, it is “death panel”-creating Obamacare that has provided life and hope.

