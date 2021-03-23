Charles Lane’s March 17 op-ed, “The all-electric vehicle future is now — or is it?,” missed a key point. Corporate aspirations won’t guarantee a cleaner future, but we have proven policies that will. And we need to do it: Transportation is now the largest source of carbon emissions.
In 2012, the Obama administration adopted strong clean-car standards that would nearly double fuel economy and halve carbon emissions from new vehicles by 2025. Automakers were on their way to meeting that goal before the Trump administration moved to gut the rules. We should return to, and build on, those standards to ensure automakers transition to zero-emission new vehicles by 2035. We also need to expand and enhance incentives such as the electric-vehicle purchase and manufacturing tax credits — and the credit for businesses installing charging stations — and make investments in affordable housing, public transit, bike routes and walkable streets. With the right policies, we can deliver the cleaner transportation future we all want and need.