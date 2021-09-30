The Post’s Sept. 27 front-page article “Study shows generational inequality of climate crises,” provided an unvarnished vision of our future and the many climate disasters that younger generations will face. That future does not feel distant for kids such as my friend’s 3-year-old nephew, who already understands why he can’t play outside in his yard when the air is too smoky from California’s fires. Days when “the sun is too red” make him anxious.

I am also concerned about “red suns,” hot days, floods and droughts for the children I hope to have some day. Now is the time to act and to change our course toward a healthier planet and a safer future. We can implement carbon pricing, such as a fee and dividend program, to properly account for the very real costs of climate change and to move toward renewable energies. We can create a brighter future for ourselves and our children.

Vianna Newman Dennis,
Silver Spring

The writer is a volunteer
with Citizens’ Climate Lobby.