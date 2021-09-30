I am also concerned about “red suns,” hot days, floods and droughts for the children I hope to have some day. Now is the time to act and to change our course toward a healthier planet and a safer future. We can implement carbon pricing, such as a fee and dividend program, to properly account for the very real costs of climate change and to move toward renewable energies. We can create a brighter future for ourselves and our children.
Vianna Newman Dennis,
Silver Spring
The writer is a volunteer
with Citizens’ Climate Lobby.